Improved strategic communication with China helped in listing of Masood Azhar: MEA

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, the former noted that strategic communication between the two countries improved, which helped in resolving the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief's Masood Azhar as global terrorist, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "PM noted what had improved between two sides is strategic communication and in that context, we have been able to resolve long pending issues like opening of Bank of China branch in India and issue related to listing of Masood Azhar," said Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, MEA.

e action," said Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, MEA.