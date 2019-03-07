Need to improve exporting infrastructure: NITI Aayog VC on US' GSP withdrawal

While speaking to ANI on United States (US) decision to withdraw India's name from Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) program list, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog Vice-Chairman (VC) Rajiv Kumar said, "It will affect our garment exports a little bit, there won't be a huge impact, but if that happens, I think we must take it in our stride and work to improve exporting infrastructure." GSP is trade preference programme offered by the US.