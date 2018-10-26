Important to understand human rights violation in Gilgit-Baltistan: Ram Madhav
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav said that it is important for India as well as the world to understand how Pakistan which has illegally occupied Gilgit-Baltistan area has been committing human rights violation in the region. While speaking at the launch of the book- Gilgit-Baltistan and its saga of unending human rights violations, Madhav said, "Gilgit-Baltistan is of a great significance for us. Today Belt and Road initiative and CPEC passes through that region. It is the link between Pakistan and China but please remember that it is a crucial link for India with Afghanistan and Central Asia. It's important we understand what's happening there; how Pakistan took over the strategically important geographical unit, illegally; how they're indulging in human rights violation there, how Shia population there has been subjected to innumerable atrocities."