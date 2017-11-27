Important to suffer and win: Guardiola

Manchester, Nov 27 (IANS) Manchester City chief coach Pep Guardiola said it is important to suffer and still win in the English Premier League (EPL) after clinching victory by a slender 2-1 margin over Huddersfield Town.

Forward Raheem Sterling's late winner on Sunday helped Manchester City go eight points clear after 13 matches in the EPL table.

"We have to be in trouble because when you are 1-0 down you have to know how to live with that situation. To win the Premier League, you have to live through these kind of games," the Spaniard was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"It's a big positive because we showed a lot of focus. That is why I am so happy. It was a real Premier League (EPL) game -- we played against a tough team and winter has come, but we did it and now we can continue.

"It definitely gives me more satisfaction, we need to win games in that way. It is so important that you have to suffer and still be able to win the game. We made an outstanding performance in that sense," Guardiola added.

The victory over Huddersfield Town also helped Manchester City become the first team in 25 years of the EPL to accumulate 37 points from their opening 13 games.

--IANS

sam/vm