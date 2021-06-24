‘Grassroots Democracy’ is Priority: Modi After Meeting J&K Leaders

Shortly after a meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 24 June, tweeted that the meeting was “an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K".

Sharing photographs from the meeting, the PM also said that their priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K.

“Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory.”

Today’s meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir is an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where all-round growth is furthered. pic.twitter.com/SjwvSv3HIp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory. pic.twitter.com/AEyVGQ1NGy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

“Our democracy’s biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled,” he further tweeted.

Our democracy’s biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/t743b0Su4L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

Meeting Conducted in a Very Cordial Environment: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his part, tweeted: "We are committed to ensure all round development of J&K."

Stating that the future of J&K was discussed in the meeting, the home minister said that the delimitation exercise, as well as peaceful elections, are "important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament."

"“Today’s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir was conducted in a very cordial environment. Everyone expressed their commitment to democracy and the constitution. It was stressed to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.”" - Amit Shah

Union Minister Jitendra Singh dubbed the meeting "a positive effort" towards development of J&K and strengthening of democracy. "The meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere. Everyone showed their loyalty towards India's democracy and Constitution."

Singh also said that the need to strengthen grassroots democracy and all-round development were given emphasis in the meeting, and that PM Modi appreciated that all participants expressed their views freely.

More About the Meeting

The all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir concluded after more than three hours on Thursday, with the attendees later telling the media that the Centre expressed its commitment to the restoration of statehood.

The meeting at the prime minister’s residence in New Delhi was attended by political heavyweights from the Union territory, including National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehooba Mufti and Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others.

"The Home Minister (Amit Shah) said the government is committed to granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. All leaders demanded full-fledged statehood," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was quoted as saying after the meeting.

