Important to maintain decency on kids' show: Shantanu Maheshwari

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Shantanu Maheshwari, who has made his debut as a host on reality TV show "India's Best Dramebaaz 3", feels anchoring a children's show is challenging as one has to think twice before speaking anything in front of the little ones.

From stealing the hearts of girls with his acting in dance-based show "Dil Dosti Dance" to leaving the audience in awe of his dancing skills in "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and to performing stunts and winning "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8", versatile Shantanu was in the capital on Tuesday to promote "India's Best Dramebaaz".

"I am having a lot of fun on the show, but at the same time it is challenging too as I can't speak rubbish in front of kids. It is very important to maintain a decency level. I can't be rude to kids, and as it is a children's show, keeping them entertained is a must," Shantanu, 27, told IANS here.

"India's Best Dramebaaz" is an acting talent hunt show for children. Its third season went on air on June 30 on Zee TV, and it is judged by Omung Kumar, Vivek Oberoi and Huma Qureshi.

"This show has revived my childhood days and taken me down memory lane," added Shantanu, who had once performed on "America's Got Talent" along with his Desi Hoppers crew.

He says there's a world of difference in the way he was as a child and the children who he has to deal with on "India's Best Dramebaaz".

"I was a shy child. I used to stay quiet and composed. But the kids on the show are so notorious, I can't tell you," said Shantanu.

Asked what role does he want to play now, Shantanu said he has Bollywood dreams.

"I love acting and I really want to do a movie. But I haven't explored much, so I can't be choosy about the genre. But yes, I love to do challenging roles as it will push me to step out from my comfort zone."

--IANS

sim/rb/bg