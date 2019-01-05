It's important to learn from Ashwin and Jadeja, feels Kuldeep

Sydney, Jan 5 (IANS) Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who emerged with figures of 3/71 on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia here, has said that sharing space with senior spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja motivates him.

Kuldeep's economical bowling effort meanwhile, has also put India in a commanding position in the final Test of series. Australia trail India by 386 runs in their first innings with just four wickets in hand.

"When you know you have Ashwin and Jadeja, the best spinners and you are the third one, so there is a lot to motivate yourself and learn from them," the International Cricket Council (ICC) website quoted Kuldeep as saying.

"They keep pushing me in the nets that you have to bowl this way in good areas. So I am very motivated and it is important to learn from them because they have played enough cricket and I am still learning. Sometimes it's hard you know when the batsmen are picking you," the left-arm spinner added.

The wrist-spinner also said he has tried to learn a lot after featuring against England last year in their own backyard in the Lord's Test.

"That England tour was challenging for me and when I played there in the Lord's Test match. After that, I really worked on my bowling with my coach so you know for a spinner, any spinner, it's very important to stick with the basics and just follow what we call the basic thing of spin bowling: a little bit of flight, turn the ball," Kuldeep explained.

"More important than the perfect area is deceiving the batsman in the air. That's the more important thing for me and I'm still working on that. I don't believe in mystery or something like that. If you're good enough to deceive the batsmen in the air that's good enough for me and I'm looking for that only," he added.

