Important to know how we can utilise Rafale, Su-30 to complement each other: Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Vice Chief Air Staff, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria took a sortie on Rafale aircraft at French Air Force's Mont-de-Marsan air base. Earlier, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also practiced on a Rafale simulator at the French Air Force's Mont-de-Marsan air base. While speaking to ANI, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria said, "What is more important is not to compare one on one is to whether Rafale is better or who won the fight in the combat. The initial part of one versus one and two versus is just a build up for the pilots to understand each other's capability." "It is the large force engagement which is the primary focus of this exercise. From our perspective it is important to know how we can utilise Rafale and Sukhoi-30 to complement each other," he added. "It was a very good experience, we will have many lessons to take home in terms of how to best utilize Rafale once it is inducted into our Air Force and how the combination can be with Su-30, another potent and important fleet in our Air Force," he further stated. The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday said the objective of Indo-France joint exercise is to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the two Air Forces. An IAF contingent is currently in France for the joint exercise 'Garuda' with the French Air Force (FAF). "Indo-France joint exercise gives us a great opportunity to interact, exchange views, experiences and knowledge. A French Air Force Pilot got an opportunity to fly in the Su-30MKI aircraft, during the integration flying training week," IAF said in a tweet yesterday. India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their cooperation over the last many years.