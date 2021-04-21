THE Impact Ranking 2021: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Only Indian University in Top 100

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has become the only Indian University to have scored a set in the top 100 global institutes in the Impact Ranking 2021 released by THE World University Ranking. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has got the 81st spot globally. Further, there are two universities in the 101-200 bracket – JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, and Lovely Professional University.

Apart from the overall rank, Amrita is also ranked 5th in the world for furthering ‘quality education and 8th in gender equality. The varsity was also ranked 37th for good health and well-being, 52nd for clean water and sanitation.

Under the Impact Ranking, THE assesses universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is the third ranking released in this series. This year, THE claims to have assessed 1,115 universities from 94 countries or regions. In the overall ranking, the top spot has been attained by a UK-based university, however, Russia is the most-represented nation in the table with 75 institutions, followed by Japan with 73.

Leading the charts across the world is the University of Manchester, UK. Australian Universities have dominated the top rankings by attaining three out of the top five ranks. At the second spot, globally is the University of Sydney followed by RMIT University, and La Trobe University at the third and fourth spots, respectively – all three from Australia.

THE Impact Ranking 2021: List of World’s Most Impactful Universities

Rank 1: University of Manchester, UK

Rank 2: University of Sydney, Australia

Rank 3: RMIT University, Australia

Rank 4: La Trobe University, Australia

Rank 5: Queen’s University, Canada

Rank 6: Aalborg University, Denmark

Rank 7: University of Woolonngong, Australia

Rank 8: University College Cork, Ireland

Rank 9: Arizona State University, US

Rank 10: University of Auckland, New Zealand

THE Impact Ranking 2021: List of India’s Most Impactful Universities

Rank 81: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Band 101-200: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Band 101-200: Lovely Professional University

Band 201-300: KIIT University

Band 201-300: VIT University

Band 301-400: University of Calcutta

Band 301-400: Don Bosco University

Band 401-600: BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology

Band 401-600: Chitkara University

Band 401-600: Mahatma Gandhi University

Band 401-600: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Band 401-600: National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Band 401-600: Nitte

Band 401-600: Thapar University

Dr. P Venkat Rangan, vice-chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said, “Our Hon’ble Prime Minister started the ‘Institute of Eminence’ program to put Indian educational institutions within the top 100 universities in the world in 10 years. We are therefore very happy that Amrita University has found its place in the top 90 universities in the world in THE Impact Rankings. This is a testament to the vision of the world-renowned humanitarian leader and Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi, in setting the dual goals of education for life and compassion-driven research. The recognition would not have been possible but for the untiring efforts of our students and faculty.”

Under the Impact Rankings 2021 universities were assessed across 17 parameters listed as sustainable development goals (SDGs) including no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace justice and strong institutions, and partnership for goals.

