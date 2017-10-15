Immobile leads Lazio to upset Juventus

Turin (Italy), Oct 15 (IANS) Italian football striker Ciro Immobile scored twice to lead Lazio to a come-from-behind 2-1 away victory over Juventus in a Serie A eighth-round action here.

Juventus went ahead 23 minutes into the match at Juventus Stadium on a goal by Brazilian forward Douglas Costa on Saturday, reports Efe.

But Immobile scored the first goal for Lazio just two minutes into the second half and added what proved to be the game winner seven minutes later when he converted a penalty.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala failed to score a late equalizer when he squandered a penalty chance for Juve in stoppage time.

The away win lifts Lazio into third place provisionally with 19 points, two behind league-leading Napoli, which plays an away match later Saturday against fifth-placed Roma.

Six-time defending Italian-league champion Juventus is provisionally in second place, just ahead of Lazio based on goals differential.

--IANS

sam/mr