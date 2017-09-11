Immobile leads Lazio to 4-1 rout of AC Milan

Rome, Sep 11 (IANS) Lazio thrashed AC Milan 4-1 in the third week of the Serie A season thanks to Italian forward Ciro Immobile's hat trick over a span of just 10 minutes.

Immobile opened the scoring for Lazio when he converted a penalty in the 38th minute and then struck again four minutes later to give his side a 2-0 lead on Sunday , reports Efe.

The Italian forward scored the third goal in the 48th minute, while Luis Alberto netted the fourth goal just a minute later.

Riccardo Montolivo managed a face-saving goal for AC Milan in the 56th minute.

Lazio's Marco Parolo was sent off during injury time after picking up a second yellow card.

With the home win, Lazio is provisionally in third place in the Italian-league table with seven points, while AC Milan is in sixth with six points after suffering its first defeat of the season.

--IANS

gau/sac