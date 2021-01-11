IMD reports zero-metre visibility at Delhi's Palam

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Shallow fog continued to be a signature of an early winter morning in the national capital with Delhi's Palam reporting zero-metre visibility and Safdarjung reporting 200-metre at 5:30 am on Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department informed.

Minimum temperatures of 7.8 degrees Celsius and 7.0 degrees Celsius have been recorded at Palam and Safdarjung, respectively. At Lodhi Road, the Minimum temperature is 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 249 (poor category), the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) informed.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)