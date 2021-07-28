IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours

Visual representation of rainfall likely to occur in parts of India. (Pic credit: IMD Twitter)

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of the national capital, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.

According to IMD, light intensity rain would also occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gurugram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) during next 2 hours," IMD said in its bulletin at 7 am.

In Haryana, rain would occur over Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind and Tosham.

Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Khurja, Chandpur, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut will receive light to moderate intensity rain with a thunderstorm during next 2 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy waterlogging, which affected vehicular movement due to incessant rains. (ANI)