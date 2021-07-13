IMD predicts rain in parts of Delhi-NCR in next 2 hrs

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Meham, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Sohana, Palwal in Haryana and Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, K Jenamani, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department had informed that the weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

After the previous prediction about the monsoon proved to be wrong, the IMD did not announce any further date for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi.

"Monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we are monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in Peninsular India, parts of North India," said the senior scientist of IMD.

The senior scientist at IMD also clarified that predictions are not 100 per cent accurate, and the Meteorological Department is monitoring the conditions.

He said that IMD will study why the arrival of rainfall was delayed in Delhi despite favourable conditions. (ANI)