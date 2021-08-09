IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in the national capital and parts of adjoining states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, forecasted India Meteorological Department.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Bagpat, Khekra, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Roorkee, Bijnor, Nazibabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted the weather agency at 8.10 am.

Earlier in the day, IMD predicted light intensity rain/drizzle over and adjoining areas of (Narela, Bawana, Alipur), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli (U.P.).

Various parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday, and early hours of Monday morning, along with a generally cloudy sky. (ANI)