IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Haryana, Delhi

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Haryana and the national capital.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar (Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet in the wee hours of Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, rain lashed several parts of Delhi bringing relief from the sweltering heat. Rajpath area received heavy rainfall with strong winds while heavy downpour was witnessed in Janpath and Connaught Place. Parts of east Delhi also witnessed rain leading to a drop in temperature.

The metropolis has seen a rise in temperature due to delayed monsoon. (ANI)