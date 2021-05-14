IMD Issues Warning Against Cyclone Building up Over Arabian Sea, 5 States Prepare for May 16 Hit

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings to five coastal states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, against a low-pressure intensifying into a cyclone by May 16.

Consequently,the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after-effects of cyclone ”Tauktae”

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet that these teams are being deployed in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Out of the 53 teams, he said, 24 have been pre-deployed or stationed on the ground while the rest are on stand-by.

A single NDRF team comprises about 40 personnel and they are armed with tree and pole cutters, boats, basic medical aid and other relief and rescue equipments.

As per the IMD and advisories issued by some of these costal states, a pressure area had formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area on Thursday.

“It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said in the warning report.

It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.

The advisory said the cyclonic storm is likely to reach near the Gujarat coast around May 18 evening.

The name ”Tauktae” has been given by Myanmar which means ”gecko”. This is going to be the first cyclonic storm of this year along the Indian coast.

As many as 142 fishing boats returned to the shore in Raigad on Friday after IMD’s warning.

It is expected that the wind speed will be between 40 to 60 kmph, said Suresh Bharti, assistant commissioner of the fishing department of Raigad.

Following the weather advisory, the department had alerted fishermen to return to the shore, he said.

At least 142 fishing boats from Alibaug, Murud and Uran talukas, which were at sea till Thursday, returned to the shore in the morning, the official added.

The IMD has said that Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, while Mumbai, Thane and Raigad would receive very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Raigad is also expected to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds from Saturday onwards.

