IMD issues heavy rain alert in Maharashtra

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued fresh alerts regarding heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra on Saturday. IMD scientist Ajay Kumar said, "We are expecting heavy rainfall to continue over Mumbai and Konkan region for the next two days. We have issued warnings of heavy rainfall to all agencies and fishermen." Heavy rains lashed Mumbai leaving streets waterlogged. While rain brought respite from scorching heat, traffic of the city has been highly affected. Tourists in the city enjoyed the monsoon weather. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rainfall on 9th and 10th June.