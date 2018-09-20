IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cyclone warning along and off south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts and over northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday. Speaking on the cyclone warning, a IMD officer said, "The deep depression has moved west-northwestwards and lay centred over central Bay of Bengal, today. It's likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 6 hours." HE further explained that, "It's very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross south Odisha and north Andhra coast between Kalingapatnam and Puri around midnight. Rain very likely to occur at most places. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coast Andhra Pradesh also predicted."