IMD forecasts thunderstorm, moderate rains in parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The downpour will occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Sadulpur, Bhadra, Jhunjunu, Pilani, Loharu, Churu, Fatehpur, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Kotputli (Rajasthan), Bawal, Rewari, Bhiwari and Kosli.

"Areas include Farukhnagar, Jhajjar, Matanhail, Sohna, Palwal, Meham, Rohtak, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Gannaur, Sonipat, Panipat, Narnaul, Charkhidadri, Mahendergarh, Siwani, Safidon, Barwala, Kaithal, Rajaund, Karnal, Tosham, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Hissar, Manesar, Gurugram, Nuh (Haryana), Noida", the IMD tweeted.

It added that hail precipitation will occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul in Rajasthan during next one hour.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 20 and 8 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital.

On January 3, the Ministry of Earth Science had said that all these favourable meteorological features likely to persist till January 5, 2021 and continue to cause moderate to intense wet spell with fairly widespread to widespread precipitation accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated over northwest India. (ANI)