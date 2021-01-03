IMD forecasts thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in Delhi, border states today

A visual in Delhi on Sunday.

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi, and parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

At 3:34 pm on Sunday, the IMD said in a tweet, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi, Palwal, Hodal (Haryana), Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Bharatpur, Mehndipur Balaji (Rajasthan)."

"Barsana, Nandgaon, Khataoli, Gulaoti, Chapraula, Modinagar, Meerut, Hapur, Kandhla, Gurmukhteshwar, Muzaffarnagar, Khair, Anupshahar, Aligarh, Sambhal, Jahangirabad, Bijnor, Siyana, Bhajoi, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Jattari, Khurja, Khair, Mathura, Hathras, Iglas, Hastinapur, Nazibabad, Chandpur, Bijnor, Sikandrabad, (U.P) during the next 2 hours," IMD added in the tweet.

It also informed that hail precipitation is likely to occur in the adjoining places of Hodal on Sunday.

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms since Sunday morning. In the last few hours, the Lodhi Road area of the capital received the heaviest pouring with 10.6 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperature would be around 20 and 8 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital on Sunday, the Department said in its forecast.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate showers on Monday in Delhi and surroundings. The air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate category from Monday onwards. (ANI)