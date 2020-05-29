The IMC Ladies' Wing Looks Ahead to a Better Tomorrow

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMC Ladies' Wing is one of the oldest and most successful ladies' business organisations in India. What began in 1966 as a forum for creating socio-economic awareness and encouraging the spirit of enterprise is today, a dynamic organization for the empowerment of women. As Vanita Bhandari, Chairperson of DBS, is the 50th President of this prestigious organisation, and the IMC Ladies' Wing has presented varied events under her able stewardship centred around the theme of 'Me: The Changemaker.' 'Through the year, we have tried to create several opportunities for women to come together. Our various subcommittees organised a plethora of events - talks, panel discussion, cultural trips, factory visits, film screenings and much more calibrated to empower women on various subjects as diverse as art, culture business, IT, law, media, medicine, science, social activism and rural development,' says Mrs. Bhandari.

Of the firm belief that NGOs like the IMC make a significant contribution towards societal well-being and provide committed assistance for urban and rural projects focusing on entrpreneurship, education, healthcare, vocational training, sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene and socio-economical developmental projects, especially focusing on women, youth and children to uplift the status of the society. Bhandari adds, 'The intent of the Ladies' Wing has always been to act as an indestructible force for social change and gender parity. Over the years, its members have actively strengthened the bulwark of social justice and equality for all.' One of the landmark events of the wing is the IMC Ladies' Wing Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition (WE) that was launched way back in 1987. Since the last 32 years, the Exhibition has grown by leaps and bounds, emerging as a steppingstone for aspiring Women Entrepreneurs. The Ladies' Wing was the first to encourage entrepreneurial exhibitions of this kind in India, the idea behind it being to correct the male-centricity in the business world, by offering a launchpad to ambitious female entrepreneurs to showcase their exemplary designing talents and entrepreneurial skills by displaying and marketing their products in domestic and international markets.

In line with the current economic sentiment with PM Modi encouraging atmanirbharta and being 'vocal-for-local', she recalls, 'It was our proud privilege to have Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India address us through video conferencing and chose the Ladies' Wing as his platform through which to make a number of far-reaching national policy announcements. His clarion call for Nari Shakti and belief that women of our country have the potential and they strive hard for success in their field and IMC Ladies' Wing should further play an instrumental role in helping women to achieve their desired objectives and encourage them to be self-reliant by being an entrepreneur was a historic moment for us and further gave impetus to our initiatives.' With the pandemic on the rise, chamber activities have been put on hold, with events moving onto webinars.

'Webinars will be the 'new normal' for the months ahead. I am personally not a fan of webinars as for me - 'live is alive'. When you physically attend an event - there is a full commitment and involvement but in a webinar, you can answer your mobile call and involve in household distraction! This is a stop gap till we will have to follow social distancing norms. Our members are missing our regular meetings and the networking they have with the panel speakers,' says Mrs. Bhandari.

In the endeavour to support the country in the fight against the novel CoronaVirus IMC Ladies' Wing has donated a generous sum to various initiatives like the Chief Minister's relief fund, ambulance service at the SRCC Hospital, donated 200 PPE kits to Nair and Kasturba Hospital and much more.

'We are doing our level best to support the people in need. These are testing times for us as a nation, but if we strive together, we can definitely come out stronger. Our resilience and compassion will help us get through this and emerge victorious against this invisible enemy,' she says with positivity.

As Bhandari gets ready to hand over the reins of leadership to Vice President Anuja Mittal, she concludes with sage advice to women entrepreneurs, 'Keep in touch with your customers over the phone, Whats App and Instagram. You could also do online sales by social media. Keep your businesses working by producing minimal stock if working from home. Don't let the virus dampen your entrepreneurial spirit! Stay positive and we will soon return to normal life.' We certainly hope so and wish Bhandari the best.

