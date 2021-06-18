Imam Association J&K organises interactive session with youth in Kupwara

Kupwara (India), (ANI), June 18, 2021: Imam Association J&K organised an interactive session with students of Darul Uloom Imam E Azam in Kupwara. The chairman of Imam Association, Hilal Ahmad Lone urged the students to work for peace and de-radicalization of the youth in Kashmir valley. He also urged the Imams and religious personalities to work for the society. The aim is to protect youth from not being trapped in illegal and anti-national activities. Hilal Lone assured the students of full cooperation in the matters and announced the donation of a computer to the Darul Uloom Imam E Azam.