Imagining Afghanistan without India is impossible: Afghan Envoy

Charge d'Affaires of Afghanistan to India, Tahir Qadiry spoke on India-Afghanistan relationship at 3rd annual India Afghan Trade Show. He said, "Imagining Afghanistan without India and India without Afghanistan is impossible. The relationship has always been cherished and it goes deep, from cultural relationship to trade relationship and from people to people connect." He further added, "We've got many trade relationships with India. The biggest one I can name is the free air corridor. We export fresh food, saffron, carpets and many other things to India. Chabahar is another milestone for connecting Afghanistan to India."