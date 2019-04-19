Imaginary, baseless claim: Cong candidate on Mamata Banerjee alleging BJP, RSS supporting him

Abhijeet Mukherjee, who is the Congress candidate for Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, has dismissed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations that the BJP and RSS are supporting him, and termed it as "baseless claim". "I deny it. It's nothing but imaginary and baseless claim. In his statement at RSS HQ, Pranab Mukherjee (former President and his father) clearly stated to BJP and RSS that India is for all," Mukherjee told ANI.