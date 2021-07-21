Image of Yamuna Expressway Shared as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Social media users, including Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared images of infrastructure projects, which were later removed, remarking that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is being 'constructed at record speed'.

One of the images was shared with text noting that it showed on-site progress of an interchange on the expressway near Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

However, we found that the image is not of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, neither is it in or around Gujarat. The photograph shows an interchange on the Yamuna Expressway, near Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Man Speaking Against Reliance Misidentified as Himalaya Drug Co's Owner

CLAIM

Many social media users, including BJP Maharashtra's Pravin Alai, shared the image of the interchange while tweeting about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

"Construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at record speed. #PragatiKaHighway"

An archived version of this tweet can be accessed here.

The image was tweeted by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who later took his tweet down. Hindi news channel India TV also used the same photograph in their article about the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which was also shared in a tweet.

More claims on social media can be seen here, here and here.

Also Read: No, This Isn't Afghan Ambassador's Daughter Who Was 'Kidnapped' in Pak

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Using reverse image search, we found older pictures of the interchange. An Economic Times article about the Yamuna Expressway carried the image, stating that it showed the gateway to the sixth lane of the expressway.

The article credited 'Jaypee' for the image used, referring to Jaypee Group, the company that developed the Yamuna Expressway.

On Jaypee Associates Limited's (JAL) website, we found the same photograph, among others seen in the article.

The photo can also be seen on JSW Steel's website, under their 'Projects' section.

Further, the photo is also used as a banner image on the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (YEIDA) website, with text that reads "Yamuna Express Way... Future is Here".

Story continues

To see an enlarged version of the banner photo, click here.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a 1,350 kilometre-long roadway connecting the national capital to Mumbai, India's financial capital. Set for completion in 2023, 350 kilometres of the expressway has already been constructed and construction work for the rest is underway.

While pictures of several different sections of the roadway have been shared on social media, the image shared in this claim is not part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Clearly, a picture of an interchange on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was shared, incorrectly placing it at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. This photo is not a part of the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Also Read: Old Photos of May Day Event Falsely Shared as Cuba Protest Images

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.Image of Yamuna Expressway Shared as Delhi-Mumbai ExpresswayCentre Kept 13,000 Unused Ventilators During COVID Second Wave Crisis . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.