Image From 2013 Shared as IAF Airlifting 800 People From Kabul Amid Crisis

Amid the escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, a photo of passengers sitting in a military cargo plane is being shared with the claim that it showed the Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 evacuating 800 people from Kabul.

However, we found that the photo is from 2013, when the United States Air Force had evacuated more than 680 Tacloban residents, following Super Typhoon Haiyan, to Manila taking them on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

CLAIM

The claim, along with the photo, reads, "IAF C-17 with 800 people airlifted....a record. That's a train load almost. The previous highest was 670. This is from Kabul Airport today. (sic)"

An archive of the post can be found here.

The claim is being massively shared – both on Facebook and Twitter. Another rendition of the claim which is being shared stated that the image shows US Air Force evacuating people.

The photo along with the claim is viral on Facebook.

Some of the viral claims can be seen here, here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We conducted a reverse image on the image and found the image on the website of Pacific Air Forces, a Major Command of the United States Air Force, published on 17 December 2013.

The caption read, "More than 670 Tacloban residents sit on board a C-17 Globemaster III before being evacuated to Manila following Super Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines Nov. 17, 2013."

The photo courtesy was given as 'US Air Force Photo/Staff Sgt Ramon Brockington'.

Photo in Pacific Air Forces.

However, it is true that both – India and USA – had sent its C-17 aircraft to evacuate people from Kabul.

As per a news report on website Defense One, the US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III evacuated about 640 Afghans from Kabul late on Sunday.

The Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft, too, has been evacuating Indian officials. A plane, which took off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials on it, has landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The first IAF C-17 aircraft with 45 personnel returned to India on Monday.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul, Afghanistan with Indian officials, lands in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/1w3HFYef6b — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Clearly, a photo from 2013 is being falsely shared as the IAF and the US Air Force evacuating 800 people from Kabul, Afghanistan.

