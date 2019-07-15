IMA scam accused Mansoor Khan releases a video, claims to return within 24 hours

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the multicrore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud, released yet another video on Monday afternoon announcing his return to Bengaluru. In the 7-minute-long video, he talked about how he has made all arrangements including the ticket to India and is expecting to reach here in the next 24 hours. He said, "God willing, I will return to India in the next 24 hours, I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don't even know where my family is"