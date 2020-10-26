'Banana Republic': IMA Demands Salaries Of Hindu Rao Healthcare Workers Be Paid Immediately

Hindu Roa and Kasturba Hospitals resident doctors sit in protest for their demand to release their wages on 22 October, 2020 in New Delhi.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation immediately pay the pending salaries of doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital. It termed the non-payment of salaries, for the last three months, an “unfortunate situation” and a “new low in governance”.

Senior doctors of NDMC-run hospitals went on a day-long casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened with no resolution in sight.

In a statement titled ‘Banana Republic’, the IMA said healthcare workers, especially doctors, are a national asset and their “humiliation by denying” legitimate salaries was nothing but “state-sponsored violence”.

“The IMA takes serious exception to the unfortunate situation in Hindu Rao Hospital which is under the management of Delhi Municipal Corporation. It sends a wrong message to the profession and the nation.

“It demoralises the entire doctor community. If their services are so dispensable during a pandemic, something is certainly rotten in the way we are governed. It is a new low in governance,” the statement said.

The IMA further said that the Supreme Court had specifically directed that salaries of doctors and healthcare workers should be paid in time. “It seems the writ of the highest court of the land does not bind these officials who administer these hospitals.”

“The IMA and the medical profession trust that there is adequate reason for the court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the administration of Hindu Rao Hospital. Only such a strong response could restore faith in our institutions. The IMA demands that the authorities should pay the salaries of the doctors along with the dues immediately,” it said.

