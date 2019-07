A Special PMLA Court in Bengaluru on Saturday sent founder-owner and main accused in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam Mahammed Mansoor Khan to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 23. He was produced before the special court where the agency sought his custodial remand. Earlier, in a separate video, he had said he would return to India and cooperate in the investigation and added that he had faith in the judiciary.