IMA opposes National Medical Commission, calls it a 'black day'

After the nationwide doctors' strike against the National Medical commission, the Indian Medical Association called it a 'black day' in the history of medical profession on Tuesday. Calling the National Medical commission Bill, slated to be tabled in the Parliament today 'draconian', state secretary of the Indian Medical Association Parthiv Sanghvi said the IMA protest the bill at every level and the government has put the existence of the Medical Council of India Act, 1956 at stake. Meanwhile, medical services in various states were suspended for some hours as the IMA called for protests against the National Medical Commission Bill. According to doctors, the Bill promotes ''crosspathy'' (allowing those who have studied alternate medicine to practice allopathy), eases procedures for private medical colleges and will be dominated by the government.