IMA calls for countrywide withdrawal of services on August 8

IMA called for all India withdrawal of services on August 8 in protest against the contents of National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill that was passed by both Houses of Parliament recently. The call is for all modern medicine doctors to leave their work place across the sectors at all levels. The medical students will continue their strike across the country. Indian Medical Association's (IMA) former President said that NMC Bill-2019 is unacceptable to the medical fraternity in the current format.