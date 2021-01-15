IMA appeals to members to go ahead with COVID-19 vaccination

Representative image

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday wrote a letter to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and extended full support for the nationwide covid vaccination drive starting from Saturday.

"Each IMA professional will across the country will deliver its help in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, in public awareness. IMA shall demote the misinformation floating against the vaccine and conduct public education and awareness campaigns across the country," IMA National President Dr. JA Jayalal wrote in a letter.

"IMA will stand as the greatest asset for the government during this mission. We also shall extend our professional expertise in all healthcare issues in the policymaking as well as execution," the letter reads.

Moreover, IMA has appealed all its members across the country to go ahead with vaccination.

"Indian Medical Association has appealed all members across the country to go ahead with COVID vaccination. IMA believes in leading by example. We will stand as the role model for the people of the country," the letter said.

This comes as a vaccination drive in the country is set to start from tomorrow.

On Monday, IMA had endorsed the safety and efficacy of Indian COVID-19 vaccines, saying that it will actively take part in the mission of the vaccination programme rolled out by the Central government.

IMA in a statement had said that the association stands with the scientists to endorse the safety and efficacy of both COVAXIN and COVISHIELD, so public awareness and countering with myths on vaccine percolating in social media.

The decision was taken at a meeting last week in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and the preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease.

"The Indian Medical Association, the largest representative body of Modern Medicine Doctors after an extensive review of scientific data, indexed articles, expert panel reports and in discussion with IMA, ICMR, and WHO experts, decided to actively take part in the mission of COVID Vaccination programme rolled out by Govt. of India," the IMA said in a statement. (ANI)