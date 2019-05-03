'I'm very saddened' says Former AG Mukul Rohatgi on sexual harassment allegations against CJI

On the sexual harassment allegations against Chief Justice of India (CJI), former Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi said " I'm very saddened by these kind of allegations, it is not only an allegation on the CJI, it's like an attack on judiciary. From whatever I know CJI is a man of integrity and morality. AG Mukul Rohatgi further added he is seeing reports by some NGOs and others that this inquiry should stop now, some outsider should join, it's completely wrong, there can be no outsider. It's an in-house committee, in-house means from within Supreme Court.