I'm ready to contest from Mumbai North-East constituency: Ramdas Athawale

While speaking to mediapersons on contesting election, Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale said, "We kept forward our wish to let me contest from Mumbai South-Central constituency seat, but when I haven't received response then I wished again to fight from Kirit Somaiya's seat, but haven't received a positive response from BJP yet. Shiv Sena and BJP are having differences over this constituency, so I'm ready to contest from there."