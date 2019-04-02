I'm only servant, all work has happened only because of your one vote: PM Modi in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Odisha today for his Lok Sabha election campaign. Addressing the rally he said, "24 lakh houses in Odisha have got free electricity connection. After 70 years of independence, 3000 villages of Odisha got electricity for the first time. All of these things weren't done by Modi, India's voters are the ones who made it happen. Modi is only a servant, all the development work has happened only because of your one vote."