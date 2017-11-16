I'm one of the rare swimmers who likes running: Legendary swimmer Ervin

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Four-time Olympic medallist swimmer Anthony Ervin on Thursday said running liberates him and he enjoys it more than swimming at times.

"I may be one of the rare swimmers who likes running. It's a luxury for me as it allows me to look around and observe people, which I don't get in swimming," said Ervin, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon's (ADHM) International Event Ambassador.

Ervin won the 50 metre freestyle gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics 16 years after he won his first gold medal in the same event at the 2000 Sydney Games.

At 35, his gold medal feat at Rio made Ervin the oldest individual Olympic gold medal winner in swimming and made the victory one of the greatest comeback stories in sporting history.

The American swimming legend said youngsters need to reinvent themselves and find new ways to use their body to excel.

"I always believed I had the potential to be better, that thought needs to be there. There is always more to learn about myself, measure my potential and get better than before," explained Ervin about what inspired him to make a comeback.

The 36-year-old also emphasised that mental discipline, proper training, conditioning, adapting to environment is what is a must for every sportsperson to move up the ladder.

On arriving here as the event ambassador, he said: "This race is one of the most sought-after running events for elite and amateurs alike and the elite athlete field proves the fact. I look forward to the race day and experience the excitement and energy first hand."

The 10th edition of the ADHM will be run on Sunday.

