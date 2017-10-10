I'm the luckiest guy in the world: Chris Hemsworth

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) "Thor" fame actor Chris Hemsworth considers himself as the "luckiest guy in the world" because of his wife Elsa Pataky.

The 34-year-old actor is thankful to have Pataky in his life and says she is the "better partner", reports etonline.com.

Hemsworth, who has five-year-old daughter India, and three-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan with Pataky, said: "We got together, we fell in love, and then my career happened and it was all consuming. Thank God that she stuck through that period where I was focused on just that, you know?

He added: "I think once I felt like, 'Oh OK, I might work again and get another job', I started to relax a bit and saw what's more important about life is my wife and kids, and my wife in particular who "sacrificed everything to kind of let me chase this crazy dream.

"It was great to have that realisation, she's the best, she gave up all of that and is with the kids every day and is the greatest mother in the world. And I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

"Thor: Ragnarok", backed by Marvel Studios and Disney, is releasing on November 3.

--IANS

sas/rb