I'm huge Carolina Marin fan: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is proud to have Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin in her team Pune 7 Aces for the fourth edition of the Vodafone Premier Badminton League (PBL).

"I am so happy and proud to have Carolina in my team. I'm a huge fan, not just because of the fact that she is one of the best players in the world but also because of the spirit with which she plays," Taapsee said in a statement.

"She is a treat to watch when she is playing. The funny anecdote is that whenever she plays in India I always get a bunch of messages on social media telling me that my doppelganger is here or comparing our pictures and pointing out similarities.

"Though I'm sure personally we both might find it difficult to believe but a lot of people apparently feel so," she added.

The "Manmarziyaan" actress is looking forward to meeting Marin when she will travel for the PBL matches. The date of the meeting is not yet fixed.

--IANS

sug/in