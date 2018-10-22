I'm all about epiphanies: Gerard Butler

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Gerard Butler says he is all about insights, dreams and epiphanies.

The actor said he saw a dream about being at a naval base, which turned into a reality with his submarine thriller "Hunter Killer".

"I actually had a dream. I'm all about insights, dreams, epiphanies and I had this dream that I was on a naval base, couldn't quite tell whether I was making the movie or I was just living on a naval base but it was the most incredible dream that I felt so connected to everybody and when I woke up," Butler said in a statement to IANS.

"It was the same thing, I had the same dream about being an actor when I was much younger, it was the same, when I woke up I went to the producer and said we must make this movie. I tell you it's my destiny to make this film," he added.

The film is adapted from Don Keith and George Wallace's 2012 novel "Firing Point". Butler plays a submarine captain on a mission to rescue the Russian president and avoid World War 3 by firing torpedoes at everything in sight.

Directed by Donovan Marsh, it also stars Gary Oldman and Linda Cardellini.

PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment are bringing the film to India. It will release on Friday.

