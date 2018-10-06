I'm certainly not aggressive: Holland Taylor

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Holland Taylor says she is polite and not aggressive.

Taylor plays Ida Silver in "Mr Mercedes", which is currently streaming on SonyLIV in India, read a statement.

Asked if she was an unfettered person in real life, she said: "I would like to be, and so I get paid to do it. No, I think I'm polite, wouldn't you say? I'm correct, I don't take a lot of chances in ways that I wish I would. And I certainly am not aggressive."

"I don't push back too hard on certain kinds of people that in roles that I play, I definitely push back. And I'm in people's faces in a way that I would not normally be and I must say, it's a pleasure."

