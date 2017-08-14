'I'm back! Oh yeah': 'Top Gear' Richard Hammond back on wheels after horrific accident

London [UK] August 14 (ANI): The 48-year-old former Top Gear presenter, Richard Hammond, is back behind the wheel for the first time since his horrific accident which left him with fractured knee in the hospital two months ago.

Hammond was involved in a serious accident earlier this year narrowly escaping death when his £2million electric supercar burst into flames on a hillside in Switzerland in June.

He was filming scenes for the second season of The Grand Tour when the initial incident occurred, leaving the vehicle in flames.

According to Independent, after almost two months of rest, Hammond has returned to the roads, posting footage of himself behind the wheel onto 'DriveTribe' and thanking doctors for their help.

"I'm back! Oh yeah. This feels better than the first time. Better than being 17 and given the keys to my freedom. Because this time, I'm ready," he said while driving down a leafy country lane.

Adding, "This is beautiful. Thank you, doctors, thank you. I shouldn't even be sharing this moment; it feels too personal right now. I'm dressed but I feel like I'm not."

"This is where I've been all this time, in my head. I can go anywhere. Wales is over there, it's got mountains in it. There's a ghost I need to exercise, I'm going there. I am so happy," he added.

Speaking about the incident, Hammond revealed that, after losing control of the car, he thought he was going to die.

He also revealed that the cause of the car crash is still unknown and being investigated.(ANI)