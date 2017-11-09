I'm back to 100 percent: Goetze

Berlin, Nov 9 (IANS) "I am back to 100 percent," said Mario Goetze in advance of his return to international action with the German national team in a friendly football match against England this Friday evening in London.

Due to a disorder, the 25-year-old midfielder made his last appearance for the 2014 world champions 12 months ago, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am on a good way and feel well. It was a hard time for me," he said after having to accept an unusual illness, "It is nothing you can grab like a torn ligament or a broken bone."

Goetze said he will focus on the future. "I have watched the games of the German team telling myself I want to be back as soon as possible. I am looking forward to 2018."

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is optimistic of further progress in the months until the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"Our team is on a good way, and we will have a competitive squad. Our goal is clear: We want to play a good tournament and go for the title."

Goetze not only restructured his private life but changed his role on the pitch as he moved back from the first line to his favourite position in midfield to address his team's needs as a conductor between the lines.

"I have played several positions, but the one in midfield is my favourite one," said Goetze.

Being sidelined for so long, "you start to think a lot about yourself and your game. You think about your future goals," Goetze said.

"The way is to show a constantly good performance in my club. As far as the national team is concerned a lot of time has passed, we had the European Championships in France and the Confed-Cup. I am the returning one now," said Goetze.

