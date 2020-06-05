'Illegal' in the US during COVID-19: Indians forced to self-deport amid a pandemic

Forty-three-year-old Subramaniam (name changed) moved to the United States on June 29, 2014. Close to eight months later on February 9, 2015, his wife and two children moved to Chicago with him. Subramaniam had managed to secure a H-1B visa, which allows companies to hire high-skilled foreign workers.

"Our elder child was 10 years old and our younger one was four at the time. Our life was going on smoothly and we even bought a new home in one of the suburbs in June last year," says Lakshmi (name changed), Subramaniam's wife.

Last month, the family received a shock as Subramaniam had a severe cardiac arrest shortly after eating lunch and was rushed to the hospital but passed away. "We are yet to come to terms with it,” says Lakshmi, but even as she and her kids are processing their grief, they are forced to upstage their lives.

“Since we are on a dependent H4 visa, we have to immediately leave the country,” Lakshmi says. A H4 visa is issued to dependent family members (spouse and children) of H-1B visa holders.

“We confirmed with our Embassy that there is a 60-day grace period but getting out during the pandemic is scary," she adds.

Like Lakshmi, several Indians – either direct H-1B visa holders or those dependent on them – are forced to 'self-deport' during the COVID-19 pandemic due to layoffs or deaths in the family. Many of them have been living in the US for years, building homes and settling down while waiting in a long queue for a Green Card, which would allow them to permanently live and work in the country.

While some have lost their family members during the pandemic, others have lost their livelihood.

Venkat (name changed) was working in a product company and was living in Edison, New Jersey. He had moved to the US in April 2011, but was fired in April this year during the coronavirus pandemic as companies were forced to downsize.

"It was an unexpected meeting with my supervisor and soon, the Human Resources department joined the call. An entire team who were working from home were laid off, and they cited the economic slump as the reason," the 37-year-old who hails from Vellore in Tamil Nadu says.

Though H-1B visa holders pay taxes, they are not entitled to unemployment benefits like Green Card holders. Venkat now has 60 days to find another job in order to transfer his work visa to a new employer or has to deport himself as he would turn 'illegal'.

"I have been applying to various jobs but the job market is not good and there is a hiring freeze. There are layoffs everywhere. I will have to book a flight to leave but even then it feels unsafe to travel," Venkat adds.

A clogged system

Many feel that skilled workers and their families are often left in the lurch because of the long waiting list for a Green Card among H-1B visa holders. Many of them have to wait for years, before their application comes up.

In March this year, a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report highlighted the severity of the backlog and said that Indians may have to wait for decades to get the Green Card as the number of foreign workers sponsored by employers each year exceeds the annual allocation by the Federal government.

"The backlog can impose significant hardship on these prospective immigrants, many of whom already reside in the United States," the report said.

"Had the issues raised by people on the H-1B backlog and Green Card been addressed earlier, many people would not be in the situation that they find themselves in today. Red tape has been an impediment," says Karthik Rangarajan, who is helping Indians in the US who find themselves in such situations and also participates in advocacy groups.

"The backlog is adding to the problem. Since the H-1B is sponsored by the employer, job mobility is not easy. Some people have to wait months for the transfer, even after beginning work at their new job with a receipt confirming that they have shifted companies," he adds.

Many Indians have also been pushing for a legislation titled 'S-386', or Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019, which would remove the per-country cap of 7% on the number of Green Cards issued to skilled workers.

Advocacy groups, including the High Skilled Immigrants for America, argue that as Indians and Chinese are the highest number of H-1B visa migrants, the present system is the reason that they wait for years for a Green Card.

