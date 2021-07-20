Illegal Rohingya migrants pose threat to national security: MHA tells Lok Sabha

MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Illegal Rohingya migrants pose a threat to national security and there are reports that some of them have indulged in illegal activities in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply.

"Illegal migrants (including Rohingyas) pose a threat to national security. There are reports about some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities," he said.

"Foreign nationals who enter into the country without valid travel documents or whose travel documents expire while staying in India are treated as illegal migrants and are dealt with as per existing legal provisions," he said

Rai also said that there are reports about the influx of Myanmar nationals into Indian territory due to the internal situation in Myanmar.

The minister said a writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, praying not to deport Rohingyas from India. However, no stay has been granted by the court on the deportation of the Rohingyas. (ANI)