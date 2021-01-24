Illegal mining should be stopped across Karnataka, says Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to media in Shivamogga on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], January 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that illegal mining should be stopped across the state. If anyone is running mining operations illegally, they should immediately submit an application and the department concerned will verify it, he further said.

Yediyurappa's made the comment after his earlier statement asking unauthorised miners to apply for regularisation triggered a major political slugfest.

The CM on Sunday said that he's statement was misquoted and mentioned that he had not said that he would legalise the illegal quarries.

Pointing out the illegal mining work at the Baby Betta area in the Mandya district, he said that the mining work here is affecting the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam. The Chief Minister said that he had already instructed people to stop the illegal mining in and around Baby Betta.

"The road and highway constructions require gravels from quarries. But, the crushers should be set up under guidelines and within the legal framework," he added.

Earlier, we had faced an acute gravel shortage for construction works; it will not be repeated again, he further said.

Yediyurappa said that if the shortage of gravel arises the cost of construction will be raised.

The development came after the death toll in the Shivamogga stone quarry explosion increased to six on Saturday.

Yediyurappa later commented on the First Division Assistant (FDA) examination of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), exam's paper leak incident, and said that he has suspended the officers in connection with the case. "I will order a probe into this and will take stern action," he added.

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSE) on Saturday postponed the First Division Assistant (FDA) examination, which was scheduled to be held on January 24 after six people were arrested and question paper was seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa also reacted on Karnataka farmers' planned protest on Republic Day under Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), a farmers' movement to show support to their counterparts protesting against the farm laws in New Delhi.

"I will not disturb their protest, but their protest should be peaceful. The BJP government is a pro-agrarian community," he said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)