Illegal Entry Case: Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected by Dominica Court

The bail application of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, in connection with his purported illegal entry into the country, was rejected by a magistrate court in Dominica, reports said on Thursday, 3 June.

This came after the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), hearing Choksi's plea against deportation to India, ordered that he be produced before the magistrate in the illegal entry case.

The matter in the higher court will be heard on Thursday.

After the magistrate court's rejection of the bail application, Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said they will move the upper court.

Choksi, who is wanted in India in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, went missing on 23 May from Antigua, sparking a massive manhunt. He was captured in Dominica on 27 May.

Choksi is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the PNB loan fraud case.

Also Read: Choksi’s Lawyer Denies Brother Met Dominica LoP, Promised Funding

. Read more on India by The Quint.‘Why Are We Poor?’ J&K Youth Ends Life As Govt Stops Dad’s WagesIllegal Entry Case: Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected by Dominica Court . Read more on India by The Quint.