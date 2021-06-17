Illegal Construction Rampant In Aravali Forest Area, Administration Feels Helpless

The Supreme Court directed the Haryana government and other concerned authorities to remove nearly 10,000 houses constructed illegally in the Aravali forest area near Khori village of Faridabad. A division bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari directed the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and the district police to ensure the eviction within six weeks. The SC has now refused to allow a stay on the eviction notice.

In such a situation, the farmhouse owners of Gurugram are restless as they find themselves to be the next target. Gurugram and Mewat are far ahead of Faridabad in damaging the greenery, minerals, wildlife and other natural wealth of the Aravali hills. The ecosystem of the Aravali hills is getting destroyed due to the illegal construction in the forest area by the affluent people and mafias.

In the Mewat region illegal mining has also destroyed the green cover. More than 5, 000 farmhouses have been constructed illegally in Kasna, Manesar, Naurangpur, Rathiwas, Sakatpur, Garatpur Bans, Raisina, Bandhwari Gwalpahari, Sohna, Rithoj and Damdama towns. The construction work is going on indiscriminately in these areas.

The latest Supreme Court order has boosted the morale of the forest department. The Forest department of Haryana government is now preparing to submit an application in the trial court on the basis of this order to declare all the constructed houses in the Aravali forest area illegal.

In August last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued an order saying that all the farmhouses built on forest land in the Aravali hills region should be demolished within six months.

Some farmhouse owners had filed an application in the district court against the demolition decision. Due to this, the matter remained pending for several months.

Meanwhile, when the News18 team reached out to the Sohna Municipal Council, the commissioner said they were helpless in the past as no action could be taken during the Covid-19 pandemic and the magistrate remained absent for most of the time. According to the officials, despite giving a notice to stop the construction of about 40 farmhouses, there has been rampant construction. While the municipal council has appointed guards in order to keep a vigil on the illegal activities, nothing seems to work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here