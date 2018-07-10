I'll eagerly wait for PM Modi's visit to Korea in 2020: Moon Jae-in

While delivering a speech in the national capital on Tuesday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he will eagerly wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Korea in 2020 until then he hopes they can continue close communication in various multilateral summits. He further added, "I hope more Korean companies will invest in India so that the foundation for mutual prosperity can be expanded. In India's large scale infrastructure projects like smart cities, power generation, rail, roads and renewable energy highly competitive Korean companies can participate".