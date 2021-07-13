'It's...Ill-advised': Taliban Warns Turkey Against Extending Troops In Afghanistan

News18

The Taliban on Tuesday warned Turkey against extending its troop presence in Afghanistan when US-led forces leave the country, insisting the decision was “reprehensible”.

“The decision… is ill-advised, a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and against our national interests,” the group said in a statement, days after Turkey promised to provide troops to protect Kabul airport when foreign forces leave next month.

